Botswana Bowling Association Reflects On Tenure 

As the elective Annual General Meeting boils for the weekend, the Botswana Bowling Association reflects on a historic year of youth development, international representation, and governance achievements

GAZETTE REPORTER

As the Botswana Bowling Association (BBA) prepares for its elective Annual General Meeting this weekend at the Gaborone Club situated in Village, Gaborone the Association is celebrating unprecedented milestones in nurturing young talent. Under the “Re Ba Bona Ha” programme, BBA has focused on talent identification and cross-border competition exposure, a move that has already borne fruit.

“For the first time, Botswana participated in the Bowls South Africa Junior National Championships, entering teams in the U18 and U25 categories,” said Vice President Marea Modutlwa in a interview. “This demonstrates our commitment to developing bowls across all age groups.”

The year also saw historic individual achievements. Peo Ramodise of Orapa Bowling Club and Edwin Nyoka Jr, both 19, made headlines by claiming national titles. Nyoka became the youngest ever Club and National Singles Champion, while Ramodise dominated the 2025 Masters Tournament, a competition limited to the top eight singles champions from affiliated clubs nationwide. Their success earns them the honor of representing Botswana at the World Bowls Championship of Championships in Australia and the World Bowls Junior Indoor Championships in Hong Kong in late 2026.

In youth tournaments on home soil, Ramodise and Nyoka were joined by Jordan Davids and Thabile Keorotse, who lifted the U18 Boys and U18 Girls trophies, respectively. “We are seeing young players turn talent into opportunities, and this momentum will continue in 2026,” Modutlwa added.

Regional Participation Growth

The association has also increased its presence in regional and international competitions. Botswana bowlers competed in Namibia, South Africa, and Cyprus, with a record 50 players participating in Mafikeng’s BowlsUp event alone. For the first time, two women’s teams competed at the Bowls South Africa Nationals Championships, an event sanctioned for official world rankings. Seniors were not left behind: Botswana fielded a team at the 2025 Atlantic Senior Fours Tournament, marking the country’s debut in World Bowls Over-55 events.

“Participation in these tournaments provides invaluable experience and positions Botswana as an emerging force in African bowls,” Modutlwa said.

Capacity Building Initiatives

Behind the competitive success lies a focus on governance and capacity building. Kudzani Chaba graduated from the Advanced Sports Management Course, while four bowlers—Binkie Gaborutwe, Chinky Sinombe, Boikhutso Mooketsi, and Kabelo Ngwako—completed a week-long Sports Administration Course hosted by the Botswana National Olympic Committee.

Modutlwa herself was appointed to the Athletes Commission of World Bowls and selected into the Commonwealth Sport Women Leaders Programme, where a £5,000 grant will support community development and leadership initiatives, particularly for girls.

“These programs empower both athletes and administrators, ensuring bowls is sustainable and inclusive,” she said.

Future Strategic Priorities

Looking ahead, the association aims to broaden participation and enhance strategic growth. Plans for 2026 include entering three teams in the Bowls South Africa Junior National Championships, introducing bowls to the disciplined forces, and expanding the reach of short mat bowls—a low-maintenance version of the sport suited for schools and remote communities.

“The goal is to create an environment where young players can transform talent into opportunity while fostering safe, inclusive spaces for girls and youth athletes,” Modutlwa said.

The new Constitution of the Association, still awaiting approval from the Registrar of Societies, is expected to strengthen governance and accountability. “We are committed to a more inclusive model that ensures every member’s voice is heard,” she emphasized.