Presidential Judo Open Sets Strong Standard

The inaugural Presidential Open Judo Championship delivered strong participation, rising competitive standards and renewed confidence in institutional partnerships as key drivers of sport development in Botswana

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The inaugural Presidential Open Judo Championship, held over the weekend at the University of Botswana Indoor Sports Centre, has been hailed as a major success by the Botswana Judo Federation (BJF), marking a significant step forward for the growth of the sport in the country.

Speaking in a telephone interview after the competition, BJF General Secretary Anastacia Linda Masingizane said the Federation was encouraged by both the scale and quality of the event.

“We consider the Presidential Open Judo Championship to have been a highly successful inaugural event,” Masingizane said. “Participation was strong, and almost all affiliated clubs were represented, which speaks to the growing interest and confidence in judo nationwide.”

Broad Club Representation

The championship attracted 187 athletes competing across multiple categories, with all affiliated clubs represented except Letlhakane Judo Centre. A notable highlight was the participation of Selibe Phikwe Re Ba Bona Ha Judo Club, established in April 2024, which took part in its first-ever competition.

“For a club that is less than a year old to participate at this level is a very important milestone,” Masingizane said. “It shows that our development efforts are beginning to bear fruit, particularly at grassroots level.”

Competitive Growth Evident

According to the Federation, the level of competition was both encouraging and highly competitive, reflecting steady improvement in athlete preparation across age groups. Veterans were also part of the competition, reinforcing judo’s inclusivity.

“Athletes demonstrated improved execution of techniques, better contest management and increased confidence on the tatami,” Masingizane noted. “The inclusion of veterans is also a reminder that judo truly is a sport for all.”

The championship further carried added weight as it served as the first selection and qualification platform for the AUSC Games, scheduled for December in Maputo, Mozambique, for cadet athletes aged 15 to 17.

“This raised performance standards significantly, because athletes were competing for more than medals — they were competing for national selection,” she said.

Institutions And Partnerships

Minister of Sport and Arts Jacob Kelebeng, addressing the competition, emphasised the strategic importance of hosting the event at the University of Botswana, describing the venue as central to the future of sports development.

“Hosting this championship at the University of Botswana Indoor Sports Arena is both symbolic and strategic,” Kelebeng said. “It highlights the central role that institutions of higher learning must play in the development of sport in our country.”

He said partnerships between universities and sports federations provide athletes with access to quality facilities, sports science support, medical services and academic pathways.

“Sustainable sports development cannot be achieved in isolation,” the Minister said. “It requires coordinated investment in infrastructure, coaching education, talent identification, research and governance.”

Pathway To Excellence

Kelebeng said events such as the Presidential Open Judo Championship are critical platforms for talent identification and inspiration, particularly for young athletes aspiring to represent Botswana internationally.

“You are the pride of our nation,” he told athletes. “As you step onto the tatami, remember that you carry the hopes of your families, communities and country.”

The Federation believes the smooth organisation, strong spectator interest and positive athlete engagement demonstrate that judo is steadily positioning itself as a competitive and inclusive sport within Botswana’s broader sporting landscape.