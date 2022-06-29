A BLOW FOR BOTS PAIR WITH OCK ELIMINATED FROM CONFED CUP CONTENTION

BONGANI MALUNGA

Botswana’s Olympique Club Khouribga (OCK) pair Kabelo Seakanyeng and Tumisang Orebonye are about to end the season in disappointing fashion after their club failed to secure a top four spot in their first season back in the Botola Pro (Moroccan Premier League).

The fourth spot in the league guarantees a place in the CAF Confederation Cup which would have been a major bonus for the club since participating in the competition usually yields lucrative participation prize money.

OCK won their midweek fixture against Hassania Agadir, they ran out 2-0 victors on the night with Najib El Mouatani scored a brace. The Botswana pair was in the starting line up, only Seakanyeng was substituted in added time while Orebonye played the whole game. However, the team failed to build on their midweek victory as they lost 2-0 against Maghreb Feis.

The defeat against Feis all but confirmed the team’s elimination from contesting for a place in the top four. Fourth placed Feis were in direct competition for the CAF Confed spot for the last six weeks but their victory over OCK cemented their place in next season’s CAF competition.

Despite missing out on qualifying for the Confed Cup, the team will consider this season a success as they have managed to retain their premier league status. The newly promoted team had exceeded expectations by challenging in the top half of the table on their return to the main league.

Meanwhile, Mothusi Cooper’s club MC Oujda is still facing an anxiuos wait to know whether or not they will survive as they are only three points above safety with two games to go. The club is currently unbeaten in the last five games, this run includes one win and four consecutive draws.