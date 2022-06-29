LOOMING COACHING CHANGES COULD AFFECT NGELE, DITLHOKWE

Both players had limited chances under interim coaches at their respective clubs

Ditlhokwe played only three minutes of action under Arendse while Ngele had only 26 minutes of league action under his belt in 2022

BONGANI MALUNGA

Major coaching changes are expected at DSTV Premiership clubs Chippa United and Supersport United before the upcoming 2022/2023 season commences. The coaching changes could have a direct effect on the playing time and the future of Botswana players Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and Mogakolodi Ngele. The clubs are still conducting interviews at the moment with none of the clubs yet to make a a final decision after receiving multiple applications.

Both players have made a mark in the South African league but towards the end of the season the players appeared to be given limited first team chances by their interim head coaches. The players were brought to their current clubs by certain coaches but the departure of the men who signed them coincided with their diminished minutes on the pitch.

Ngele was the most affected of the Botswana pair as he saw first team chances limited under interim coach Kurt Lentjies following the exit of Gavin Hunt. Ngele did not start any games in which Lentjies was in charge in 2022, the player only participated in one league game since the turn of the year.

Ditlhokwe, on the other hand, was injured towards the end of the season as he missed five successive games for the first time in his Supersport United career.

When he returned he did not start in any of his club’s last three games under interim head coach Andre Arendse. He was only used as a late substitute in the 2-2 draw against Moroka Swallows, he only saw three minutes of action under Arendse.

He was then benched for the next game against Baroka FC, he never got to participate in the game. Ditlhokwe was dropped altogether from the matchday squad for the last game of the season against Orlando Pirates.

Both Lentjies and Arendse are expected to be replaced by more experienced coaches and this could present fresh opportunities for Ngele and Ditlhokwe to win back their places in their teams next season. Ngele’s former coach Dan Malesela has been linked with a move to Supersport in recent days.