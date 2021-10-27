Away goal concession proves costly for Orapa United

The Cameroon side capitalised on their away goal by recording a clean sheet on their own turf

BONGANI MALUNGA

Orapa United were made to regret the concession of an away goal that laid the ground for their elimination by Cameroon club, Coton Sport, from the running in the CAF Confederation Cup last Saturday.

Coton Sport were given a lifeline by Orapa in the first leg last week when Souaibou Marou scored what eventually proved to be a vital away goal at the National Stadium in Gaborone.

Orapa’s failure to keep a clean sheet came back to haunt them as they failed to convert chances in the second leg to give themselves breathing space in the tie.

The club has been eliminated in the second round, which is a step above last year’s elimination in the preliminary round.

With the onus on Coton Sport to take control of the tie in the home leg, they capitalised on their away goal by recording a clean sheet on their own turf to advance on the away goals rule after a 2-2 aggregate score.

Orapa United were dealt a cruel blow as they were only two minutes away from eliminating the Cameroonian club before Moussa Limane scored a late winner in the 88th minute. Coton Sport will now proceed to the play-off round that leads to the group stage.