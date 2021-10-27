Gear up for a gin experience with The Grand Palm

Enthusiasts can expect an impressive display of gins at the poolside Fig Tree Restaurant

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

The undeniable growing appetite for gin around the world has inspired gin festivals. The Grand Palm Hotel in Gaborone is no exception and is – as a matter of fact – gearing up for its inaugural Gin Experience.

Slated for 6 November, the date was chosen to celebrate the eased lockdown restrictions and to take advantage of the summer weather by showcasing a copious selection of local and international gins at the hotel’s poolside Fig Tree Restaurant.

“With things slowly getting back to normal, we are delighted to be able to offer our guests the opportunity to enjoy themselves again,” The Grand Palm’s Marketing Manager, Malebogo Bahakgametse said.

Bahakgametse said enthusiasts will be spoilt for choice from an impressive range of gins. Guests can look forward to The Grand Palm’s handcrafted gins, EXC and the RLX.

The rose gold EXL thrills the taste buds with a beautifully accented presence of grapefruit, offering zest to fruity berry flavours of hibiscus while enticing the palate with its soft conviviality. The RLX, London Dry gin has elements of coriander, orris and infused buchu fynbos for a unique experience.

“We had wanted to launch the gins but the alcohol ban that was previously imposed stopped us in our tracks,” Bahakgametse explained. “This will be a good time to introduce the product to the market.”

The event will start at 12 noon. For P350 guests will receive a limited-edition souvenir glass and 10 gin tasting coupons to sample some of the finest gin spirits in the market. There will also be a DJ keeping revellers on their feet, as well as an opportunity to win a sought-after gin hamper. Tickets can be purchased at The Grand Palm Resort.

“It’s the perfect weekend outing and we’re inviting all to join us for a special day,” she said.