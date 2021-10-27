Miss Botswana 2021 to be crowned this Saturday

Peparations going well despite poor financial support

Pageant’s reality show to be released soon

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

The countdown to the Miss Botswana 2021 finale has begun. On Saturday 30 October, one truly beautiful Motswana gem will be crowned Miss Botswana at the University of Limkokwing’s Hall of Fame in Gaborone, taking over from the reigning queen, Oweditse Phirinyane, who will perform the coronation.

Held under the theme “Unearthing A New Jewel,” the top 16 contestants have been in a two-week boot camp to prepare them for the finale and the Miss World stage. “The preparations for the crowning are going well despite lack of financial support for the national pageant,” chief organiser, Kaone Moremong, told Time Out in an interview.

Before going into the boot camp, the top 16 had a Johnson & Johnson jab for COVID-19 to enhance their safety in daily interactions. The boot camp is not just about beauty but also brains and comportment to win in all aspects of life. Moremong said the contestants are preparing for more than just strutting on the ramp but acquiring the necessary skills to win on the Miss World stage.

“During week one, we hosted workshops and training,” she explained. “So far we have had four workshops and daily public speaking training since we started the boot camp. Week two was mostly dedicated to judging and hosting fast track events, including sports and talent competitions, public speaking and interviews with judges.”

This year’s Miss Botswana journey is documented in a 13 episode docu-series that profiles the wonderfully chaotic, challenging, emotional, and personal growth-inspiring course of the pageant. Asked about launch dates of the docu-series, Moremong said people will get to view it as soon as negotiations and contracts with broadcasting partners have been finalised. “It will hopefully be this week as we gear up for the grand finale,” she said.

Tickets for the grand finale are on sale at P350 for general tickets and P1500 for VIP tickets. With the dress code theme of “Re Batswana,” revellers are expected to come decked out in Setswana-inspired outfits, especially of German print (leteisi) and/or leather (letlalo).

The winning contestant will go one to represent Botswana at the 79th Miss World pageant in Puerto Rico on December 16, 2021.