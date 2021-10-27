Ditlhokwe’s Supersport has lost more ground to Sundowns

BONGANI MALUNGA

Zebras captain Thatayaone Ditlhokwe had a game to forget when Supersport United lost 2-1 against Kaizer Chiefs in the DSTV Premiership last weekend.

Supersport were handed their first defeat of the 2021/2022 season with Bernard Parker’s brace while an unfortunate own goal by Njabulo Ngcobo got Matsatsantsa on the score sheet.

The result leaves Supersport trailing league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by four points. Sundowns have the luxury of a game in hand that could give them a seven-point lead on Supersport if they win their next match against Baroka FC.

Ditlhokwe was easily bypassed by Keagan Dolly for Chiefs’ first goal. The Kaizer Chiefs midfielder ran past him to slot the ball through to Parker whose side footed effort went past Supersport goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

Supersport equalised but were stunned once again when Parker scored his second goal. Ditlhokwe had another torrid spell in the 92nd minute with Chiefs chasing a late third goal to make the game comfortable for Amakhosi.

The former Township Rollers defenders was easily knocked off the ball by Dolly, who then raced towards goal with a lot of space in front of him, Dolly threaded the ball to Phathutshedzo Nange who missed his chance.

Ngange’s miss spared Ditlhokwe further embarrassment as Chiefs could not add another goal. Supersport will get a chance to atone for their setback when they tackle Royal AM FC on Tuesday.