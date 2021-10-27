GALAXY GUARANTEED P6 MILLION FOR HISTORIC FEAT

Galaxy becomes the second Botswana club to reach the CAF Champions League group stages

BONGANI MALUNGA

Jwaneng Galaxy recorded a historic feat this past weekend by becoming only the second local club to reach the group stages of the CAF Champions League, matching Township Rollers’ 2018 achievement. By virtue of being in the group stages, the Jwaneng outfit is guaranteed prize money in excess of P6 million.

If they finish higher (first or second) in their group they will be awarded P7.3 million and proceed to the quarterfinals. Galaxy have been placed in pot four for the group stage draw, they have been placed in the last pot alongside Amazulu, Al Merrikh and Sagrada Esparanca.

The Botswana league champions are likely to face top seeded clubs such as Al Ahly, Zamalek, Wydad Casablanca, Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Hilal. The official group stage draw will take place in January next year, the first match day of the group stages will start on February 11.

Galaxy made an incredible turnaround to knock Simba SC out of the competition. Simba had won 2-0 in the first leg and seemed destined to finish the tie off at home. In the second leg Simba SC took an early lead to take a 3-0 aggregate advantage, in order to prevail Galaxy needed to score three goals in the second half.

Galaxy defied the odds by scoring three times in the last 45 minutes to level the aggregate score and advance via the away goal rule. Wendell Rudath scored a brace before Gape Mohutshiwa scored four minutes from normal time to seal Galaxy’s passage to the group stage.