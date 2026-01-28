BAA Courts Corporate Support

Athletics body sharpens its product, betting on presentation, technology and broadcast appeal to draw sponsors.

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) is intensifying efforts to attract corporate sponsorships by reworking how the sport is presented, its chief executive officer, Mabua Mabua, said in an interview.

“We want to sell athletics to the corporate world and we will be driving that more this season,” Mabua told this publication by telephone. He pointed to a recent race in Francistown as an early marker of that strategy. The event was live-streamed and supported by professional personnel, an approach the association plans to expand.

“This past weekend we had a race in Francistown and it was live-streamed, professional people came on board to this,” he said. “We want our races to be attractive and we saw where we need to improve.”

Technology Upgrade

BAA plans to introduce new timing equipment at its next race on February 14. Mabua said the association has purchased world-class equipment and that representatives from the supplier will be in Botswana to train local officials on its use.

He added that the upgrades are part of a broader push to improve standards ahead of the national championships scheduled for April. “By the time of our nationals which will be on April we want everything to be well board,” he said.

Packaging Product

According to Mabua, the association believes athletics in Botswana offers significant content that can be leveraged if properly packaged. The aim, he said, is to present a more compelling product to potential sponsors.

“We want a well packaged product because as already said, we want to sell it to the corporate world,” he said. He noted that BAA is also finalizing work on its website, which is expected to be launched in February.

“BAA has massive content that we believe needs to be tapped on and if well packaged can appeal or corporates,” Mabua said. “We are also working on our website which will be launched on February, so we are in full force.”

Early Season Signs

Looking ahead, Mabua said the association expects a positive season, citing performances from the recent meet. He highlighted Galefele Moroko, who ran 53.97 seconds in the women’s 400 meters, as an example of an athlete who has started the year strongly.

Post Views: 250