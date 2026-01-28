Rollers, GU Welcome Sunbet Backing 

Gaborone United and Township Rollers say the sponsorship arrived at a critical time for local football

GAZETTE REPORTER

Gaborone United and Township Rollers have thanked sports betting company Sunbet for sponsoring the two clubs, noting that the support has come at a time when local football is in need of sustained financial backing.

Sunbet was officially announced in August last year as a sponsor to both sides. The company became Township Rollers’ title sponsor after injecting P1.5 million into the club, while Gaborone United received P1 million. Sunbet branding appears on the front of Rollers’ playing kits and replica jerseys, while at Gaborone United the logo is displayed on the sleeve.

Public Recognition

The two clubs formally acknowledged the sponsorship during the Botswana Community Impact Day held in Gaborone on Monday.

Gaborone United head of operations Herbert Letsebe said the partnership had arrived at a critical moment for Botswana football, where many clubs remain heavily dependent on gate takings.

“The reality is that we need sponsorships as teams, mostly we rely on gate takings but we have employees,” Letsebe said. “We need companies like Sunbet to come on board and thank them for that, they are somehow improving our football.”

Letsebe also credited Sunbet for introducing the Charity Cup, describing it as an initiative that extends beyond football.

“Must be also lauded for coming up with the Charity Cup to uplift communities, we are happy to have contributed. We hope for a bigger and better Charity Cup in the future,” he said.

Wider Impact

Township Rollers interim chairman Thapelo “Fish” Pabalinga linked the sponsorship to broader community outcomes, saying sport and social development could not be separated.

“Sport and community development are inseparable,” Pabalinga said. “When companies like Sunbet back both clubs and charitable causes, they create a multiplier effect: our athletes perform with pride, families benefit from vital services, and communities grow stronger.”

He said Township Rollers was proud to be associated with a partner that recognised this responsibility and encouraged other companies to follow a similar path.

“Strategic, sustained contributions to sport and charity are investments in talent, stability, and the future of our nation,” Pabalinga said.

He thanked Sunbet for its “trust, generosity, and continued partnership,” adding: “We look forward to working together to create more positive outcomes on and off the field.”

CSI Funding

During the same event, Sunbet Botswana handed over P278,298.84 in Corporate Social Investment funding to two community-based organisations. The total comprised P195,088.84 in statutory contributions, supplemented by P83,210.00 raised through the Sunbet Charity Cup, which previously ended in a tie between Gaborone United and Township Rollers.

The handover forms part of Sunbet Botswana’s statutory obligations under the Regulatory Framework Agreement, which requires licensed operators to contribute a percentage of their Gross Gaming Revenue toward social responsibility initiatives.