Botswana Chess Trials Shake Elite Ranks

GAZETTE REPORTER

The battle for places in Botswana’s national chess team has intensified, with the second qualifying stage of the 2026 National Team Selection Championships delivering drama, surprises and unexpected exits from some of the country’s most decorated players.

As the dust settled over the weekend, several national team players and Olympians failed to advance, underscoring the growing depth and competitiveness of Botswana’s chess landscape. “The chessboard drama is still simmering,” said Botswana Chess Federation (BCF) spokesperson Goitsemodimo Makgatle. “Top players performed strongly, but there were also surprises that changed the shape of the competition.”

Finalists Revealed

Eight players from each category have advanced to the finals scheduled for February 13–15, 2026. In the Open section, the qualifiers are AFM Blessings Motshabi, Sebetlela Gaasite, CM Thuto Mpene, CM Thuso Mosutha, Simon Bokamoso, Mothudi Mogotsi Arnold, Oratile Kgotlane and Magowe Thabang.

In the Ladies section, the finalists are WCM Amolemo Mosweu, WIM Onkemetse Francis, WCM Otimile Maya, WCM Laone Moshoboro, Boitumelo Radikoro, Ndachipiwa Kgomotso, WFM Thapelo Francis and Motlhako Laone.

“These results show that no position is guaranteed,” Makgatle said. “Even established national team players must fight for their places.”

Strategic Shift

Traditionally, Botswana’s national team has consisted of four players from the Open section and five from the Ladies section. This year, however, the federation aims to retain eight players from each category, expanding the talent pool to ensure greater flexibility in international competitions.

“The intention this year is to have a broader base of players who can respond to national duties when needed,” Makgatle explained. “This approach will help us avoid situations where we run out of available players due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Looking Ahead

With the finals approaching, the pressure is mounting. For emerging talents, the trials represent a rare opportunity to break into the national setup. For seasoned players, they are a reminder that reputation alone is no longer enough.

As Botswana chess prepares for a new cycle of international competition, the final showdown promises to redefine the country’s hierarchy on the board.