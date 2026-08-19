Babitseng Sees CAF Upgrade as Turning Point

The BFA president says the National Stadium’s provisional Category 3 status gives Botswana greater choice in hosting international football and strengthens its prospects of staging more continental events

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s National Stadium has been provisionally upgraded to Category 3 by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), giving the country greater flexibility in hosting international football, according to Botswana Football Association (BFA) President and COSAFA President Tariq Babitseng.

The approval follows a recent CAF inspection and comes after investment by the BFA in the refurbishment and improvement of the National Stadium to meet the required standards for international competitions.

For Babitseng, the development is significant because it gives Botswana the ability to choose between cities when hosting national team matches, allowing the benefits associated with international football to reach different parts of the country.

“We are pushing for Category 3 so we can now have a choice between the two cities so they both benefit with all that comes with the hosting of the national team in their respective cities,” Babitseng said.

The provisional Category 3 approval will enable the BFA to utilise the National Stadium for upcoming CAF qualifiers and the Intercontinental Club Championship, subject to the applicable competition requirements.

Government Partnership

Babitseng also singled out Minister of Sports Jacob Kelebeng for the support he has provided to the project, saying the BFA has agreed to partner with the Government where its resources permit.

“We appreciate the support the Minister of Sports, Jacob Kelebeng, has been giving and we have agreed to partner with the Government where our resources permit,” he said.

He also acknowledged the management and staff of the Botswana National Sports Council (BNSC) for being part of the project.

The BFA president said the collaboration between the association, Government and the BNSC could help Botswana expand its sporting infrastructure and improve its ability to host international competitions.

Bigger Opportunities

“Most importantly, also to BNSC management and staff for being part of the project,” Babitseng said. “These collaborations will make Botswana have more facilities and stand a good chance in hosting more events for CAF and COSAFA.”

The BFA said it takes pride in the milestone and acknowledged the leadership and commitment that made the investment in the refurbishment project possible.

The association said the upgrading of the National Stadium represents an important step in strengthening Botswana’s football infrastructure and creating better facilities for teams, players, officials and supporters.

The BFA remains committed to investing in football infrastructure and ensuring that Botswana continues to meet international football standards.