Boxing Belt Launch Opens New Pathways

Botswana’s unveiling of the IBO All Africa Championship belt marks a push to expand professional boxing, develop local talent and create opportunities through sport

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana has unveiled the IBO All Africa Championship Title Belt, with the Government describing the initiative as an opportunity to strengthen professional boxing and create wider economic and career opportunities through sport.

Speaking at the official unveiling and launch yesterday (Tuesday) , Minister of Sport and Arts Jacob Kelebeng said the occasion was about more than introducing a championship belt.

“Today is not simply about unveiling a belt. It is about unveiling an opportunity—an opportunity for our athletes, our young people, our sporting industry and Botswana as a whole,” Kelebeng said.

The IBO All Africa Junior Welterweight Championship will see Botswana’s Kutlwano Ogaketse face South Africa’s Aphiwe Mboyiya.

Kelebeng said the contest represented an important opportunity for Ogaketse and Botswana, urging the boxer to prepare diligently and remain disciplined.

“When Ogaketse enters that ring, he will not simply be fighting for himself. He will be carrying the hopes, aspirations and pride of a nation,” he said.

Building Local Talent

The programme will also feature the PBAB National Championship, with Tebogo Rennie taking on Brian Malabola.

Kelebeng said placing the international IBO championship alongside the national title demonstrated the link between developing local talent and creating pathways to international competition.

He also commended promoter Thuso “Scud” Khubamang for what he described as an upward progression in the level of championship boxing brought to Botswana, from an ABU championship to WBF championship boxing and now an IBO All Africa Championship.

The minister said the move towards IBO championship boxing was significant because the organisation is regarded as one of the recognised international sanctioning organisations in professional boxing.

Sport As Business

Kelebeng said professional boxing should be viewed beyond competition, noting that it can support employment for coaches, trainers, officials, promoters, event managers, medical personnel, broadcasters, journalists and photographers.

“Professional boxing can also create employment and career opportunities beyond the boxer,” he said.

He also argued that international events could generate activity for Botswana’s hospitality, tourism and local business sectors by bringing athletes, coaches, officials, media personnel and supporters into the country.

Kelebeng called on corporate Botswana to increase its investment in sport, while acknowledging Grand Palm Hotel, Casino and Convention Resort, Coca-Cola Beverages Botswana and Thito Finance for supporting Scud Missile Promotions and professional boxing.

“Supporting an athlete or sporting event is not simply sponsorship. It is an investment in young people, national pride, economic activity and Botswana’s international profile,” he said.

The minister said the belt should become a symbol of a pathway from national competition to African championships and, ultimately, greater international opportunities.