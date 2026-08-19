Kids Independence Run Set to Ignite Gaborone

The September race is targeting a major turnout as Botswana prepares to celebrate 60 years of independence

GAZETTE REPORTER

Preparations are underway for the 2026 Independence Kids Run, scheduled for Sept. 26 in Gaborone’s central business district as Botswana celebrates its 60th Independence Anniversary.

The event follows the Absa Summer Kids Marathon in April, which attracted more than 1,800 young participants from across the country. Organisers say the turnout demonstrated growing interest in youth participation in sport, healthy living and community engagement.

The Independence Kids Run is intended to bring together children, families, schools, corporate partners and the wider community in a celebration of Botswana’s diamond jubilee.

Beyond physical activity, the event is positioned as an opportunity to promote healthy lifestyles, patriotism, national pride and social inclusion through sport.

Early Registration

Registration is underway, with parents and guardians encouraged to secure places for their children early.

Organisers say preparations are progressing to provide participants with a safe and memorable experience as part of the country’s 60th Independence celebrations.

Speaking ahead of the event, co-founder Moagi Madisa expressed confidence that this year’s edition would be the biggest yet.

“The incredible turnout during the Absa Summer Kids Marathon demonstrated the enthusiasm that Botswana’s children have for sport and active living. As we commemorate 60 years of independence, the Independence Kids Run presents another opportunity to unite families, celebrate our nation’s journey, and inspire the next generation through healthy recreation,” said the organisers.

Wider Participation

The event forms part of the broader programme of activities marking Botswana’s 60th Independence celebrations and is expected to attract thousands of participants and spectators to the capital.

Corporate organisations, development partners and community stakeholders have been invited to support the initiative through sponsorships and partnerships as the organisers seek to promote child development, wellness and national unity.

Further details on registration, race categories, entertainment and event logistics are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.