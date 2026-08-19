Small Table, Big Pour

Forget the stiff wine lecture. Between The Toast brings wine down to earth, pairing serious bottles with playful food, easy conversation and the kind of atmosphere that makes you want another pour.

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

The table was smaller. The pace was slower. And suddenly, the wine had everyone’s attention.

That was the idea behind Between The Toast, the new pop-up concept from Between U & I, the team behind the roving Long Table Experience. Its first outing at the Wild Tree Place in Tlokweng was less formal wine tasting, more stylish afternoon hangout — with tapas, music, conversation and three bottles doing the heavy lifting.

Its debut partner was Rupert & Rothschild Vignerons, the Franschhoek estate forged from the Rupert and Rothschild dynasties. Hosted by global sales and marketing manager Carla Malherbe, the experience turned the wine glass into the centre of the conversation.

THE WINE MEETS ITS MATCH

The opening Baroness Nadine Chardonnay arrived as a spritzer with focaccia and premium extra virgin olive oil — an easy, breezy welcome. The wine then met miso-marinated butterfish sliders and goat-cheese-stuffed eggplant rolls, where creamy textures and bright accompaniments kept things lively.

Classique took the second round, paired with cheesy segwapa croquettes, confit garlic aioli, Caprese cups, whipped feta and hot honey. It was a playful spread, moving between salty, creamy and sweet-hot flavours without overwhelming the wine.

Then came Baron Edmond, the big finish. Steak au poivre, crispy potato stacks and peppercorn cream gave the red something substantial to wrestle with, while creamy mushroom vol-au-vents added another savoury layer. Dessert brought the same wine alongside brown-butter brownie tiramisu — decadent, rich and unapologetically indulgent.

NO EXPERT BADGES REQUIRED

Founder Uyapo Ketogetswe says the concept is intentionally different. “We are doing more of a pop up restaurant at a beautiful location,” he said.

For Malherbe, the afternoon also proved that Botswana is ready for more wine experiences. “Botswana absolutely has a wine culture,” she told Time Out, encouraging drinkers to learn without intimidation.

Attendee Sparkle Bedi found the education part of the experience particularly valuable, saying the pairings helped her understand the wines while enjoying them.

The real lesson? Wine doesn’t need a velvet rope. Sometimes all it needs is a good table, a curious crowd and something delicious on the plate.