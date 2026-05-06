Babitseng Set for COSAFA Presidency

Unopposed ahead of the May 17 elective assembly in Harare, Botswana Football Association president Tariq Babitseng is set to become COSAFA’s youngest president while pledging reforms aligned with CAF and FIFA standards

GAZETTE REPORTER

Tariq Babitseng is expected to assume the presidency of Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) after emerging unopposed ahead of the elective Annual General Assembly on May 17 in Harare.

His rise positions him as the youngest COSAFA president and only the second Motswana to hold the role after Ismail Bhamjee.

Babitseng described his unopposed candidacy as a reflection of regional trust.

“It is a humbling vote of confidence from the COSAFA family,” he said. “Being unopposed is not something I take lightly; it reflects trust, unity, and a shared belief in the direction we can take Southern African football.”

Reform Agenda

Babitseng said his immediate focus would be on competition structures, governance and development pathways for players, coaches and referees.

“My immediate focus will be on strengthening competitions, improving governance standards, and enhancing development pathways for young players, coaches, and referees,” he said.

He added that commercial growth would be central to COSAFA’s sustainability.

“We also want to improve commercial partnerships so that COSAFA competitions become stronger and more sustainable,” he said.

Continental Alignment

Babitseng said COSAFA’s reform agenda would draw from global and continental governance principles, particularly those promoted by FIFA and CAF.

“FIFA also emphasizes unity, development, transparency and competitions,” he said. “These are the things that we are going to benchmark from CAF and FIFA in efforts to unify COSAFA.”

He said aligning regional structures with these principles would be essential to improving credibility and consistency across member associations.

Long-Term Vision

Babitseng said his long-term goal is to position COSAFA as the strongest regional football body in Africa, with structured investment in youth football, women’s football and club competitiveness.

“Development must be deliberate, structured, and inclusive,” he said.

He also highlighted his role within the Confederation of African Football Executive Committee, calling it an opportunity to strengthen Southern Africa’s voice in continental decision-making.

“It is a proud moment for Botswana football,” he said. “Serving at both COSAFA and CAF level creates an opportunity to amplify the voice of Southern African football in shaping the future of the game on the continent.”

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