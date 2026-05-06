Patience Urged On Women Athletes

Coach Justice Dipeba backs Botswana’s women athletes after online criticism, insisting patience and protection are key to long-term progress

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Botswana national athletics coach Justice Dipeba has urged patience with the women athletes particularly the 4x400m and 4x100m relay teams following criticism of their performance during and after the Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 2026.

Speaking in an interview, Dipeba said the squad is still in a formative stage, with several athletes only recently identified through Botswana Athletics Association competitions.

“Improvement is there to be honest, those who follow athletics would know, it’s a young team,” he said.

He noted that many of the athletes had not yet competed at BISA, regional, or continental level prior to their current exposure.

“At that stage they didn’t run BISA, or Regional and or Continental competitions, some were identified this year during BAA competitions,” Dipeba said.

Progress View

Despite online backlash, including comments on social media platforms, Dipeba maintained that the trajectory of the team is positive.

“We are happy and positive that we are going on the right direction, we are seeing progress,” he said, adding that the coaching team had specifically assessed the potential of the 4x400m squad.

“We wanted to see if their 4x400m can’t do better, they will arrive,” he said.

He stressed a collective responsibility between coaches and male athletes to manage expectations and development carefully.

“We are agreeing as coaches and athletes that we need to protect them, we see promise on them, they are young and we need to protect them,” he said.

Dipeba added that investment and structured support would be critical for future success.

“If it was allowed this is the team that needs to be protected and invested on, with support we can go somewhere,” he said.

Mixed Reactions

The coach acknowledged broader challenges in women’s athletics in Botswana, describing long-standing struggles in the discipline.

“Some people haven’t been following athletics, they don’t know how we have been struggling on the ladies side, we are getting there,” he said.

The plan, according to Dipeba, is to prepare the athletes for the ACRA Africa Senior Championships.

He also pointed to the role of senior male athletes, including Letsile Tebogo and Collen Kebinatshipi, in mentoring the younger group.

“The likes of Letsile Tebogo and Collen Kebinatshipi are there for them, they are showing them careers cannot begin the same way,” he said.

He added that their presence has been motivational within the camp.

“It’s really pleasing to see them being there for them. They will keep coming back, it was encouraging to see the male athletes encouraging them,” Dipeba said.

On temperament, he remarked: “Women are not that tough, they easily get annoyed, but I would say they want to do better and they will do better.”