Beyond 40 Calls For Sponsors

The inaugural September 5 wellness walk has secured early corporate backing as organisers seek more sponsors and participants for the Gaborone event.

GAZETTE REPORTER

The inaugural Beyond 40: Stride by Stride Walk is attracting support from businesses and organisations as preparations continue for the September 5, 2026 event at the Three Dikgosi Monument in Gaborone.

Organised by TM Media Consultancy, the walk has already attracted the Citizen Entrepreneurship Development Agency (CEDA) and Boitekanelo College as sponsors. Diagnofirm, Bartender, Urban Better Cityzens and Em Tyre are among the partners supporting the initiative.

In a statement, the organisers called on more businesses and organisations to come on board as sponsors and partners.

“We are calling on businesses and organisations that share our commitment to health, wellness and active living to come on board and support the Beyond 40: Stride by Stride Walk,” the organisers said in the statement.

Active Ageing

The initiative is aimed at encouraging adults aged 40 years and above to embrace regular physical activity, healthy living and preventive healthcare, while fostering community engagement and active ageing.

The event will be held under the theme “Every Step Towards Health and Wellness.”

Registration Open

Registration is ongoing, with participants able to choose between 2.5 km, 5 km and 10 km distances according to their fitness level and preference.

The P120 package includes a walk bib, hydration, a finisher’s medal and participation in any of the three distances.

Those opting for the P250 package will receive all of the above, together with an official event T-shirt.

The organisers are encouraging members of the public to register and participate in the inaugural walk.

“Beyond 40 is about taking every step towards better health and wellness, while bringing people together through an active and inclusive community initiative,” they said.

Chief Walker

The walk will be led by the Chief Walker, the Minister for State President, Defence and Security, Honourable Moeti Mohwasa.

Prospective participants can register at https://forms.gle/pNBigrW7ajfAxdYr8.