Tati Cup Eyes Annual Growth

Tonota FC’s 2-1 win over Nkana capped the inaugural tournament as organisers set their sights on attracting more clubs, partners and international opposition to Francistown each year.

GAZETTE REPORTER

Tonota FC ended the inaugural Tati River Cup with the trophy after defeating Zambian side Nkana FC 2-1 in the final at Obed Itani Chilume Stadium on Saturday.

Nkana opened the scoring through Gift Msiska in the 31st minute, but Tonota responded through Arnold Mampori just before halftime. Emmanuel Timu completed the comeback in the 61st minute to secure the title for the Botswana Premier League newcomers.

The tournament was organised by Tonota FC in partnership with HSNV and also featured Township Rollers and Tafic FC.

Bigger Vision

For Tonota chairman Tumelo Toteng, the outcome on the field was only one measure of the tournament’s success. He said the event demonstrated that there was room for a larger football property in Francistown.

“Our dream is not simply to organise another pre-season tournament,” he said. “We are building a football property that we want supporters, sponsors and clubs to look forward to every year.”

Toteng said organisers intend to build on the first edition by attracting more clubs and partners while establishing the tournament as an annual event.

“This was the first edition, so naturally there are things we have learnt and areas we can improve,” he noted. “Our ambition is to make this bigger every year, attract more international clubs and bring in even more partners.”

The participation of Nkana provided the tournament with an international dimension, while the presence of three Botswana clubs created a competitive pre-season platform ahead of the new league campaign.

Rollers Benefit

For Township Rollers, the tournament provided an opportunity to test the squad before the new season.

Rollers representative Fish Pabalinga said the competition offered useful preparation against quality opposition.

“The tournament worked to our advantage because it gave us competitive minutes against quality opposition,” he noted. “Playing teams like Tonota and Nkana allowed the technical team to assess the players, combinations and areas that still need work before the season begins.”

He said tournaments of this nature could also expose local clubs to different styles of football and stronger competition.

Northern Property

For Toteng, the longer-term objective is to ensure that the Tati River Cup grows beyond its inaugural edition.

“This is bigger than Tonota FC. It is about creating something that benefits northern football, our sponsors, our supporters and Botswana football as a whole.”