Rollers Seal P2m Bet267 Deal

Township Rollers will receive P1 million a season for two years as Bet267 seeks a broader commercial partnership built around local football and brand value.

GAZETTE REPORTER

Bet267 will sponsor Township Rollers P1 million per season for the next two seasons, bringing the total value of the agreement to P2 million.

The deal was announced on Tuesday at a sponsorship launch, where Bet267 Managing Director Mpho Chamo said the company’s logo would appear on the back of the club’s shirt.

Chamo described the agreement as more than a sponsorship, saying Bet267 wanted a commercial relationship that would create value for both organisations.

“We are football people,” Chamo said. “This conversation was fairly easy to partake in.”

Local Partnership

Chamo said Bet267, which he described as a home-grown Botswana brand, chose Township Rollers because of the club’s standing in the country.

“We chose Rollers because this is the biggest sporting institution. We are partnering with something that matters to many in Botswana,” he said.

He said the company wanted to reinvest money generated from Batswana into football and work more closely with local brands.

“We often look far for help. We should work together as Botswana brands,” he said. “We are reinvesting Batswana money into football.”

Beyond Sponsorship

Chamo said the agreement would extend beyond the financial commitment announced at the launch.

“They are our commercial partner,” he said. “Our relationship is going to be more than sponsorship.”

He said Bet267 would use its position as the club’s official shirt sponsor to develop the relationship further and ensure supporters experienced the partnership.

“We want to derive value and so that the club will benefit more than what we are announcing today,” Chamo said.

Township Rollers representative Fish Pabalinga said the club’s national support base made the partnership significant, describing Rollers as “a people’s club” with representatives across the country.

“Sometimes we look too far in looking for help, while in actual fact the help is around,” Pabalinga said.

He said Bet267’s understanding of Township Rollers had helped make the discussions easier.

“The fact that Bet267 knows Rollers better made the conversation better. This is driven by passion,” he said.

Commercial Value

For Rollers, the agreement is intended to strengthen the club beyond direct financial support.

Pabalinga said the partnership represented confidence in the club’s vision and an opportunity to strengthen football operations, improve the environment for players and enhance professional standards.

He also said the relationship should create opportunities for supporters, players, commercial partners and the wider football community.

Chamo said Bet267 would have its “back” through the partnership, while Pabalinga said the club wanted the relationship to develop beyond the initial sponsorship announcement.

The Bet267 logo will appear on the back of the Township Rollers shirt for the duration of the two-year sponsorship.

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