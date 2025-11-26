BoBA Finds Its Momentum Again 

A high-energy crowd, standout performances, and a long-awaited return to live television shaped a defining weekend for Botswana boxing, signaling renewed ambition and sharper direction for the sport’s future

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Botswana boxing stepped back into the national spotlight this past weekend as the Botswana Boxing Association (BoBA) hosted its National Championships in Gaborone, delivering a compelling blend of athletic talent, community energy, and organisational precision. Speaking on the sidelines of the event, BoBA spokesperson Kabelo Seleka described the Championships as “a strong success,” pointing to high attendance, competitive bouts, and the historic revival of live television coverage after more than a decade.

The atmosphere, he said, felt like a sport rediscovering its stride. Crowds were engaged, clubs turned out in numbers, and the quality of boxing on display affirmed that the country’s development systems are maturing.

Talent Showing Depth

Seleka highlighted several standout performances that captured the Association’s attention, particularly from emerging athletes showing technical discipline and ring intelligence well beyond their years. Strong displays across both men’s and women’s divisions underscored a growing sense that Botswana’s talent pipeline is deepening.

“These young boxers showed exceptional promise,” he noted, adding that their conditioning and tactical maturity reflected real progress in grassroots and youth development.

Smooth Execution Overall

From an organisational standpoint, Seleka said the Championships ran smoothly, with officiating remaining consistent and scheduling largely on track. The return of televised broadcasting—long absent from the sport—was handled effectively, marking a key milestone for visibility and professionalism.

One area the BoBA aims to refine is educating clubs and athletes on broadcast protocols to ensure even smoother coverage in future events. Partnerships also played a visible role, with support such as refreshments from Debonairs Railpark reinforcing the importance of nurturing corporate relationships.

Impact on Future Plans

This year’s Championships will significantly shape national team selections heading into the 2026 season, Seleka explained. Performances from the weekend feed directly into rankings and will influence upcoming call-ups.

Beyond team selection, the event has given the Association momentum to expand the national boxing calendar, strengthen club licensing systems, and stage more competitions. “The confidence this weekend gives us is invaluable,” he said, emphasizing that the sport’s upward trajectory feels more tangible than it has in years.