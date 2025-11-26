Bifm Traditional Music Expo Returns

Botswana’s longest-running December music tradition returns with a star-packed lineup and a renewed call to protect and elevate the nation’s cultural sound

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

For 22 years, the first Thursday of December has carried a familiar rhythm at Botswana Craft. This year, the BIFM 2025 Traditional Music Expo continues that legacy on 4 December, bringing back the country’s biggest celebration of heritage music under the glow of the BIHL Group’s 50th-anniversary milestone.

Event organiser Losika Seboni says this year’s edition will rewind the clock. “As the headline sponsor marks its 50th anniversary, we are digging deep into Botswana’s musical history, rewinding and playing the classics we enjoyed in the past decade,” he said.

A LINEUP ROOTED IN NOSTALGIA

The 2025 lineup reads like a living archive of Botswana’s sound. Big Fish will host the evening, while performances include Dr Vom, Bana Bana Ba Ntogwa, “Morwalela” hitmaker Ezra Neethings, Makgathanna Thapong Cultural Ensemble, Culture Spears with Charma Girl, WDP Band Ensemble, Anafiki, George Swabi, and Banjo Mosele.

Seboni hints at musical surprises: “WDP Band are practicing classics that they will reveal on stage, and Charma Girl rarely performs with Culture Spears—so this will be special.”

A TASTE OF CULTURE

True to Botswana Craft tradition, guests will enjoy a diverse buffet of traditional cuisine alongside traditional beer and gemere. Seboni added that this year’s expo will also gift artists professional-grade video content for their reels, ensuring strong digital visibility.

BEYOND THE STAGE

Last year, the expo expanded its purpose with masterclasses on branding, financial literacy and social media etiquette—an approach that underlined its ambition to support artists holistically.

“Traditional music is our heritage and deserves more space on our airwaves, with increased quota and recognition,” Seboni emphasised.

