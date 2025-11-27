Botswana Tennis Rising With Momentum

Following a highly competitive J60 tournament, Botswana’s tennis scene is gaining international recognition, with local players making notable strides and the sport contributing significantly to the country’s economy

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The recent J60 tournament, held at Gaborone’s National Tennis Centre, showcased a strong turnout from local players, with eight Batswana girls and seven boys participating. “The level of tennis during the J60 was far too good,” said Botswana Tennis Association President Oaitse Thipe in a telephone interview, reflecting on the high-quality performances.

Notable Player Achievements

While the association acknowledges that many players still need to refine their skills, several standout performances drew attention. Ntungamili Raguin dominated both the singles and doubles events, maximizing points, while Seabo Saleshando reached the doubles finals. Rising star Malak Macheng also earned valuable international ranking points, signaling promise for the future of Botswana tennis.

Thipe remains optimistic about the future: “If our players could reach the quarterfinals consistently, then we would be on the right track.” His comments underline a growing commitment to developing local talent while positioning Botswana as a rising hub for international tennis.

Economic Impact Growing

Thipe highlighted the broader benefits of these tournaments, emphasizing their contribution to the hospitality sector, airlines, and seasonal employment opportunities. The successful livestreaming of the J60 on YouTube further boosted engagement, allowing fans to follow matches in real time and increasing overall participation.

Meanwhile , the association is busy with the J100 tournament currently underway in Gaborone. Then the association will open the year with the ITF/CAT Zonal Championships in January 2026, which is expected to bring approximately 130 players to Botswana.