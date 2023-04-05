BOBA Impressed with Turnout For Interclub Tournament

Tournament served as basis for national team selections

Interclub described as competitive and inspiring

GAZETTE REPORTER

Twenty-three bouts and 16 walkovers in junior and senior categories were recorded when Botswana Boxing Association (BoBA) hosted its first Interclub Tournament of the year at Ledumang Senior Secondary School in Gaborone over the weekend.

More than 60 boxers

A crucial tournament that serves as basis for national team selections ahead of forthcoming continental and international competitions – including the Olympics and Men’s World Championships – it came after a short hiatus owing to lack of funds.

The interclub tourney attracted over 60 boxers from different clubs across the country in both men and women’s categories.

Boxers who competed at the 2023 IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in India last month, including Lethabo Modukanele, Aratwa Kasemang and Bele Phekie, were present at the tournament.

Competitive

In an interview with Gazette Sports, BOBA spokesman Moitshepi Nkabiti said the tournament should inspire junior boxers because it was competitive, especially in the senior categories.

“The tournament was very competitive in the senior categories and bouts were not predictable,” he said. “Seasoned boxers where given a run for their money and felt the pressure.

“This was the first interclub of the year and we are very impressed with the determination and passion that we saw in the boxers. We are going to continue hosting such tournaments monthly in order to keep our boxers engaged and fit prior to upcoming tournaments.”

Sponsorship

Nkabiti emphasised the need for BoBA to intensify its efforts to attract financial support from the private sector for such tournaments. “In that way we can be certain that they will be hosted frequently,” he said.

“Boxing has grown over the years and there is a lot of potential in our boxers. We want to see many of them qualify for the Olympics like Keamogetse Kenosi recently did.

“In the past years we had companies sponsoring our tournaments and made sure that boxing was everywhere around the country. That’s the way to go.”

BoBA is currently preparing the men’s team that will represent the country at the Men’s World Boxing Championships in Uzbekistan next month.