GU DISMISS BUTLER LINKS

GU president says Butler is visiting him as a personal friend

Zakhem expresses confidence in Coach Pontsho Moloi to “win us games”

Say GU cannot afford Butler

GAZETTE REPORTER

Defending champions Gaborone United (GU) have dismissed suggestions linking them to former senior national team coach Peter Butler, who has been in Botswana for two weeks now after leaving his job in Liberia recently.

GU president and investor, Nicholas Zakhem, has told Gazette Sports that the club has no intention of replacing Pontsho Moloi as coach despite the team’s recent disappointing run of form in the premier league.

“We have a coach”

“I have no intention of hiring Butler as a coach because we already have one,” Zakhem said. “Even though I have taken it upon myself to accommodate Butler, there are no links (to a coaching job with GU).

“Butler is my friend and is in Botswana on a visit. He will be leaving the country today (Wednesday).”

He added that Gaborone United cannot afford the level of salary that Butler may ask for.

“We have full confidence in our current coach and strongly believe he will guide us to the Promised Land,” he said. “I urge club supporters not to be confused.”

Zakhem noted that he has made an oath to empower local coaches and intends on keeping it.

“We are still chasing the premier league and will be going to log leaders Jwaneng Galaxy over the weekend to get the result we want,” he added.

“We are very confident this season.”

A lot to play for

He emphasised that there is no reason to be gloomy because there is a lot to play for this season. “We have had some setbacks here and there, including injuries,” Zakhem said.

“I am pleased that a lot of our injured players are recovering, and that is exactly what we want so that we can mount a strong challenge for the title.

“We play good football even when we are losing. That is why we will continue to back our coach so that he wins us games to defend our league title.”

GU have lost only two matches so far. They are in second position with 41 points, six points adrift of first-placed Jwaneng Galaxy.