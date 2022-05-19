Boitekanelo College to stage 15km race

GAZETTE REPORTER

Boitekanelo College will continue its silver jubilee celebrations by staging a 15km race this Saturday from 6am. The marathon will be staged at the college’s main campus in Tlokweng featuring three categories of races namely; 5km, 10km and the grand 15km race.

The college’s main objective for staging the race is to live up to their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) ethos by giving back to the community. The college has confirmed that they will build a house for a family in Tlokweng with all proceeds generated by the races.

Sponsors of the race include Access Bank, Yarona FM, Orange, FMRE and Abaricom while the Gaborone Striders are the official partners of the event. The chief walker of the event will be the Minister of Health Edwin Dikoloti who is set to be one of the main attractions of the event.

“The marathon is part of Boitekanelo College’s 15th anniversary celebrations. All proceeds will go to building a less privileged family in Tlokweng a house,” the college’s spokesperson Queen Mosarwe told Gazette Sport.

The president and founder of Boitekanelo College Tiroyaone Mampane told this publication that they are planning to make the race an annual event with the aim of helping more disadvantaged families within their community. Boitekanelo College is set to build a house for a widowed woman who is currently taking care of 12 children.

“It’s a charity race to help a disadvantaged family in Tlokweng. We are set to build a two bedroomed house with a sitting room and a kitchen The family has been living in a house that was not conducive for them. We got a lot of help from our sponsors such as Access Bank, Yarona FM and Abaricom. Some sponsors offered assistance in cash while others assisted in kind. This will eventually be an annual event. We want to build more houses to help more people in need of assistance. Our aim is to assist two families in a year in the next editions of the charity race. This will be made possible by the support of the private sector, we encourage them to maintain and join this initiative,” Mampane stated.