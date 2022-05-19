Mixed feelings for Ngele after relegation survival

BONGANI MALUNGA

Last weekend’s 0-0 draw against Moroka Swallows has ensured that Mogakolodi Ngele’s Chippa United will not participate in the promotional/relegation playoffs this season. The point preserved the club’s DSTV Premiership status for next season, they avoided participating against lower league opposition in a mini tournament playoff that could have seen them relegated if they had performed badly in the contest.

The club has a comfortable four-point cushion between themselves and 15th placed Moroka Swallows with one game to go. Their next game will be considered a “dead rubber” as they will have nothing more to play for.

On a personal note for Ngele, the survival the survival has also preserved the player’s record of never being relegated in the South African league. Despite keeping up the personal record Ngele was once again left out of the club’s match-day squad for the all important clash against Swallows. As previously stated by Gazette Sport, the player has seen only 45 minutes of league action in 2022.

Ngele has represented the now defunct Platinum Stars, Mamelodi Sundowns, Supersport United, Bidvest Wits, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivandila (which acquired Bidvest Wits’ league status), Black Leopards and his current employers, Chippa.

Out of all the clubs he played for, only Black Leopards played in the relegation playoffs during the 2019/2020 season. Leopards ended up surviving as they won the tournament courtesy of a 2-0 win over the defunct Ajax Cape Town to stay in the league.