BONA Announces Dates of Lucara Botswana Netball League

Eponymously named league is sponsored by Lucara Diamond Corporation to the tune of P300K

GAZETTE REPORTER

The national netball league for the 2024 season will set off on 13 January in the Northern Zone and 20 January 20th in the Southern Zone.

According to Botswana Netball Association (BONA), it is aptly named the Lucara Botswana Netball League in recognition of the P300 000 sponsorship from Canadian precious stone miner, Lucara Diamond Corporation, that was announced last year.

BONA spokesman, Mokeresete Mokeresete, has noted how Lucara’s consistent support holds significant importance for players and fans alike.

Verified fixtures

News of the league and its sponsorship has sparked a new wave of excitement and anticipation among players and supporters who are eager to see their much-loved game in action.

Registration for new players and player transfers was open from 8 November until 12 January. “Verified fixtures of the league will be released during the course of this week,” Mokeresete said in a telephone interview.

The national finals are scheduled to take place from 30 May to 2nd June 2nd, promising a thrilling conclusion in the locales of Letlhakane and Orapa.

Lucara’s continued support

In a previous interview, Mokeresete had underscored the significance of Lucara’s sponsorship thus: “Nothing can make us happier than two years of unwavering sponsorship for the league.

“A league without sponsorship not only hampers the integrity of the association but also diminishes the essence of our efforts. With Lucara’s continued support, we are able to showcase.”