Botswana Bowlers Face Packed Calendar

Botswana’s bowlers face a demanding run from the African States Tournament in Zambia to world singles action in Australia and an international open in Jwaneng.

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s lawn bowls national team will travel to Lusaka, Zambia, on September 19 for the African States Tournament (AST), scheduled for September 21 to 26.

The tournament will feature Botswana, Kenya, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe, with Botswana competing in Singles, Pairs, Triples and Fours in both the men’s and ladies’ categories.

Botswana finished with an overall silver medal at the last AST, held in Orapa, behind gold medallists South Africa.

Zambia Squad

The men’s team comprises Kabo Gaboutloeloe, Khumo Kebalatetse, Modisaotsile Mphotho, Kaizer Geche and Charles Diteko.

The ladies’ team consists of Gaoromelwe Mpopi Pelemo, Goitsemodimo Peo Ramodise, Sebathu Chinky Senombe, Kefilwe Moleleki and Boikhutso Mooketsi.

Regent Reid will serve as the men’s manager, while Lebogang Mascharenhas will manage the ladies’ team.

Australian Test

The Botswana Bowling Association (BBA) will also send two bowlers to New South Wales, Australia, for the 2026 World Singles Championships from October 6 to 10.

Edwin Junior Nyoka and Gaoromelwe Mpopi Pelemo will represent Botswana in the men’s and ladies’ competitions after winning their respective national championships in 2025.

Nyoka made history at 19 by becoming the youngest bowler to win the national championships. He has since added the 2026 National Youth Championship to his achievements.

Pelemo enters the competition after winning back-to-back national championships in 2024 and 2025.

Jwaneng Open

Meanwhile, local and international bowlers will converge on Jwaneng from October 10 to 11 for the 2026 SRR Tournament, hosted by Jwaneng Bowling Club and sponsored by SRR Civil Engineers.

The annual open tournament will feature Singles, Pairs, Triples and Fours. Bowlers can form teams regardless of the clubs they represent.