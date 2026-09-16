CAF Exits Expose Competitive Gap

First-round exits for Gaborone United and Jwaneng Galaxy have reopened questions about preparation, continental competitiveness and what the results mean for Botswana football.

GAZETTE REPORTER

Gaborone United (GU) and Jwaneng Galaxy were both knocked out of CAF competitions on Saturday, ending Botswana’s representation in the Champions League and Confederation Cup at the first preliminary round.

GU lost 2-1 to Tanzanian giants Young Africans in Dar es Salaam and exited 3-2 on aggregate. Galaxy suffered a 1-0 home defeat to AS Port Louis 2000, losing their tie 2-1 on aggregate.

GU had travelled to Dar es Salaam after a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Gaborone. Footage posted on the club’s official Facebook page showed the Botswana champions facing a hostile reception before kickoff.

Yanga took the lead through Peter Shalulile in the seventh minute and remained in control for much of the opening half as GU struggled to keep possession.

Timing Gap

Football analyst Kagiso Mzambo Kgaogano said GU’s exit should be considered against the timing of the domestic season and Botswana’s standing in continental club rankings.

“The league just started and the teams didn’t have much competition,” he said in a telephone interview, adding that Botswana’s clubs are “always ranked low” in the club rankings, which affects them in continental competition.

Another analyst, Jimmy George, pointed to the contrasting stages of the domestic campaigns.

“I think maybe the fact, for GU, they are on transition and they played one game against Prisons in the league, while Yanga is on week 5 in their league,” he said.

George said the same consideration applied to Galaxy, describing the club as being “on transition mode” and warning that the adjustment could affect its domestic campaign.

Kgaogano also questioned Galaxy’s contrasting results, noting that the club managed to score away but failed to do so at home.

Zebras Link

Whether the clubs’ continental performances will translate to the national team remains contested.

Kgaogano questioned whether the results could be significant ahead of Botswana’s upcoming Zebras matches, with the team scheduled to play away in Libya on September 24 and at home against Tunisia on September 28.

George, however, rejected a direct connection.

“As for reflecting on Zebras I don’t think it will reflect,” he said, pointing to a different pool of players. He highlighted Tumisang Orebonye, Kabelo Seakanyeng and Lebogang Ditsile, who scored away against Yanga.

“It shows that they are growing and can perform in difficult situations,” George said.

Both GU and Galaxy now return to a league campaign that has barely begun, with their continental exits sharpening the debate over how Botswana’s leading clubs prepare for African competition.