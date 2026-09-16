Chess Team Begins Olympiad Test

Botswana opens its Samarkand campaign with leading players backed by corporate sponsors and reminded of the discipline expected while representing the country.

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s chess teams have arrived in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, for the 46th Chess Olympiad, which began on September 15 and runs through September 27.

The event, organised by the International Chess Federation (FIDE), will feature Open and Women’s competitions alongside other events promoting chess. Both sections are expected to set participation records.

The Botswana Chess Federation (BCF) announced its teams last week, with International Master Providence Oatlhotse, the country’s highest-rated player, leading the Open side.

Selection Standard

At the team announcement, BCF president and delegation leader Kutlwano Tatolo described national-team selection as a privilege rather than an entitlement and an opportunity for players to improve their ratings.

The Open team consists of Oatlhotse, rated 2030, Candidate Masters Thuso Mosutha (1995) and Thuto Mpene (2009), Arena FIDE Master Blessings Motshabi (1831) and Mogotsi Arnold Mothudi (1914).

The Women’s team comprises Woman International Master Dr Onkemetse Francis (1874), Woman FIDE Master Natalie Katlo Banda (1952), and Woman Candidate Masters Atlang Amolemo Mosweu (1784), Maya Otimile (1894) and Laone Phoebe Moshoboro (1795).

Corporate Backing

The teams’ participation has also brought corporate sponsorship into focus.

BetXplosion Botswana finance manager Galeakelwe Kolaatamo said the company believed the team had the potential to excel after it began supporting the BCF through sponsorship of the National Championships.

“We believe the team had the potential to excel at the global event,” Kolaatamo said.

The betting company contributed P160,000 to the Botswana National Championships, with its support continuing to the senior national team.

Kolaatamo said players needed to give their best against some of the world’s strongest competitors and reaffirmed BetXplosion’s long-term commitment to chess through its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

During the send-off ceremony, the players wore Collins Chilisa Consultants shirts and BetXplosion-branded blazers.

Discipline Call

Botswana National Olympic Committee president Tshepo Sitale used the send-off to remind the players about their responsibilities while representing the country.

“Safeguarding, discipline and responsible conduct are important when you are on national duty and represent the country well,” Sitale said.

His remarks came against the backdrop of Botswana recording a high number of anti-doping cases, particularly in athletics, with some affected athletes having appealed their findings to the High Court in Gaborone.

Record Field

The Olympiad is expected to bring together 1,980 participants: 1,032 in the Open section and 948 in the Women’s section. There are 208 registered Open teams from 205 nations and 191 Women’s teams from 188 nations.

Eleven rounds will be played in both sections, with four players from one team facing four from another.

The main venue is the Silk Road International Exhibition Centre. International Arbiter Ivan Syrovy of Slovakia will serve as chief arbiter, while the 97th FIDE Congress will take place during the Olympiad.