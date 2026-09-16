Botswana Builds Next Sprint Wave

Botswana’s latest podium finishes underline its sprinting strength as the BAA widens talent identification and develops a younger generation to join its established stars.

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s performance at the Ultimate Championships has offered another indication of the country’s growing sprinting strength, with established stars Letsile Tebogo and Collen Kebinatshipi delivering two podium finishes from a six-athlete contingent.

Tebogo finished second in the 200m, while Kebinatshipi won the 400m.

Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) chief executive officer Mabua Mabua described the performance as an excellent return for a country with a small contingent.

“It’s an excellent performance, we sent six athletes and two of them managed to finish on the podium, first and second, so we are very happy with this,” Mabua said.

Next Wave

The results have coincided with the emergence of younger athletes whom the BAA hopes will eventually compete alongside Botswana’s established stars internationally.

Prince Selepe is making progress in the 100m and 200m, while Justice Oratile, who recently turned 20, competes in the 400m.

“We have young athletes like Prince Selepe who is good in 100m and 200m, we have the likes of Justice Oratile, he turned 20 recently, so we are focusing on development,” Mabua said.

The women’s side is also producing promising talent. Same Mhutsiwa, 19, competes in the 100m and 200m, while 22-year-old Obakeng Kamberuka is a 400m athlete breaking into the international scene.

“We have young members, we have hope that very soon they will join the likes of Tebogo and Kebinatshipi in the international scene,” Mabua said.

Talent Search

The BAA is seeking to broaden its talent-identification efforts through regional competitions targeting athletes from youth to senior level.

“We just need to broaden talent identification,” Mabua said. “We are going to have regional competitions that will be intended to identify new talent, that’s from youth to seniors.”

The association is in discussions with people who can assist with identifying talent, while competitions focused on talent identification are planned for December.

Mabua also welcomed the government’s expansion of schools of excellence. Goodhope and Mogoditshane Senior are already part of the programme, while Tsabong and Mahupu Unified Schools are being added.

Managing Load

Mabua said Botswana’s decision to reserve some athletes from the Commonwealth Games also worked in its favour at the Ultimate Championships.

“We reserved our athletes and they didn’t compete at Commonwealth Games, that worked for us,” he said. “I mean we had three at the finals, we are a small country but did exceptionally well.”

The immediate results have rewarded Botswana’s established sprint programme, while the BAA’s development plans are aimed at widening the group capable of joining Tebogo and Kebinatshipi on the international stage.