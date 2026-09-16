BDF, Nhabe Take National Crowns

BDF A and Nhabe A claimed Botswana’s men’s and ladies’ club titles after matching 3-1 final victories at Babusi Hall.

GAZETTE REPORTER

BDF A and Nhabe A emerged as the respective men’s and ladies’ champions at the Phoenix Assurance Botswana Club Championship, with each winning team receiving P3,000.

The tournament was held at Babusi Hall in Gaborone over the weekend.

Men’s Crown

BDF A claimed the men’s title after defeating Dithubaruba A 3-1 in the final, with Bakang Maloka, Tshireletso Samuel and Mooketsi Modimoofilwe combining to deliver the championship-winning performance.

Dithubaruba A, represented by Kola Modisathebe, Tirelo Tshipinare, Victor Bathusitse and Bofelo Mokgweetswe, finished as runners-up and received P2,500.

The men’s bronze medals were shared by Nhabe A and BDF B. Nhabe A’s bronze-medal team comprised Tlamelo Ntebele, Boago Malobela and Kealeboga Gosenyamang, while BDF B featured Mompati Chabe, Thobo Matlhatsi and Tshephaone Difongo.

Ladies’ Crown

In the ladies’ category, Nhabe A defeated Bontleng/Ithuteng A 3-1 in the final to secure the championship and P3,000.

The winning side was represented by Tshepiso Rebatenne, Emmah Lelatisitswe, Kesego Matshaba and Hetweg Chisenga.

Bontleng/Ithuteng A took the silver medal and P2,500, with Boitlamo Nkele, Briannah Mogaladi and Stephney Batsholeng making up the runners-up team.

The ladies’ bronze medals went to Bontleng/Ithuteng B and BDF A. Bontleng/Ithuteng B featured Carol David, Teto Nkele and Makanaka Banni, while BDF A was represented by Constance Kuswani, Tsholofelo Gaokgalemelwe, Game Kobosiwang and Sibongile Six.

Club Platform

In a brief statement, the Botswana Table Tennis Association’s publicity secretary said the championship gave clubs an opportunity to compete for national honours and display the depth of talent in the local game.

“The championship provided clubs with a platform to compete for national honours while showcasing the depth of talent in Botswana’s table tennis ranks,” the publicity secretary said.