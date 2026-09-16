Independence Run Heads For Sell-Out

Up to 800 children are expected at a Gaborone run combining sport, culture and national identity as Botswana marks 60 years of independence.

GAZETTE REPORTER

The BW Kids Independence Run is nearing a sell-out as preparations gather pace for a September 26 celebration of Botswana’s 60th Independence anniversary at the Three Dikgosi Monument in Gaborone’s central business district.

The event is expected to attract 800 children and is designed to combine running, sport, culture and a celebration of national identity.

Children First

For the young participants, the run will provide an opportunity to compete alongside other children while marking six decades of Botswana’s independence.

The event is also intended to promote healthy lifestyles and participation in sport, while giving children an opportunity to celebrate what it means to be proudly Batswana.

Co-organiser Moagi Madisa said preparations were progressing well, with safety and the enjoyment of children remaining central to the organising team’s plans.

“Preparations are advancing very well, and we are confident that we are heading towards a smooth, safe and enjoyable outing for the children. We want every child who comes to the BW Kids Independence Run to leave with beautiful memories of celebrating Botswana’s 60th Independence anniversary,” Madisa said.

Culture Follows

The programme will continue after the run, with participants and their families expected to attend a cultural festival focused on Botswana’s heritage and identity.

Madisa said the cultural component was intended to ensure the event went beyond the sporting competition.

“We want to teach our children where we come from as Batswana. The cultural festival after the marathon will give them an opportunity to experience and learn about our traditions, heritage and identity. Sport brings us together, but culture reminds us of who we are,” he said.

Sixty Years

With Botswana marking 60 years of independence, the BW Kids Independence Run will place children at the centre of the celebration through running, cultural activities and family participation.