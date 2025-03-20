Botswana Bowling Association Sees Steady Growth

While BNSC and BNOC have been credited for much of the growth of bowling in Botswana that has seen the national bowling team named the National Team of the Year at the 2024 Botswana Sports Awards, corporate sponsors like Debswana, Lucara and Okavango Diamond Company were singled out for special mention in an exclusive interview with an executive of Botswana Bowling Association

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Long regarded as a sport for the elderly, lawn bowling in Botswana is shedding its old image and attracting a diverse range of players.

The Botswana Bowling Association (BBA) is making significant strides in development, with its vice president, Marea Modutlwa, saying the sport is “moving in the right direction.”

Speaking in a telephone interview, Modutlwa noted that BBA has worked hard to ensure that bowling is no longer viewed as an exclusive pastime for older players.

As a testament to the growing appeal of the sport, Botswana’s national team now includes athletes of various ages. “For the longest time, bowling was seen as a sport for the elderly,” she said.

Major int’l competitions

“But we have been working behind the scenes to change that perception, and we now have players of different ages even at the national team level.”

Modutlwa credited the Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) for its continued support, which has enabled the national team to compete on major international stages.

“The BNOC has been very supportive,” she said. “They recognise us, and we were able to participate in the past two editions of the Commonwealth Games because of that.”

Commonwealth Games

While BNOC facilitates Team Botswana’s participation in the Olympic Games, it is also responsible for the country’s involvement in the Commonwealth Games where Botswana made its debut in 1974.

The Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC) has also played a crucial role in the sport’s expansion. Two years ago, bowling was added to BNSC’s Re Ba Bona Ha grassroots development programme, aimed at nurturing young athletes.

“We have seen tremendous support from BNSC,” said Modutlwa. “They have significantly increased our grant over the past two years, which has helped us a lot.”

Sponsorship challenges

But while institutional backing has been instrumental in bowling’s progress, financial sustainability remains a challenge.

Modutlwa acknowledged that some corporate sponsors, including Debswana, Lucara, and Okavango Diamond Company, have been generous in supporting local sports beyond just the popular codes.

However, she noted that many sports federations struggle with sponsorship due to leadership structures that rely on volunteers.

A proud moment

“The challenge is that most sporting codes are run by volunteers,” she said. “These individuals have other commitments, which means they can only give partial attention to things like securing sponsorships.”

Despite these hurdles, Botswana bowling reached a major milestone this year. For the first time in its history, the women’s national bowling team was named the National Team of the Year at the 2024 Botswana Sports Awards, hosted by BNSC.

“It’s a proud moment for us,” Modutlwa said. “This award reflects the hard work we have put in to grow the sport.”

