BHA Strengthens Coaching and Player Development for 2025 

There is much player development and investing in coaching education at Botswana Hockey Association

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Hockey Association (BHA) is ramping up efforts to elevate the sport nationwide, launching both player selections and a landmark coaching course as part of its broader development strategy.

As part of its talent identification process, BHA has begun selecting players for national team opportunities. “We are looking forward to a competitive year ahead and are inviting eligible players to showcase their skills,” BHA said in a statement.

To qualify, players must be registered with a BHA-affiliated club, academy or school.

Eswatini and Zimbabwe

The 2025 competition calendar features the U-14 Indoor Hockey Test Series in July, a home event in Gaborone against Eswatini aimed at identifying young talent.

In August, junior players will travel to Zimbabwe for the Junior Hockey Series, a four-nation regional tournament featuring U-13, U-16, and U-18 age groups.

Senior players will also be in action at the Senior Indoor Hockey Test Series in Eswatini, an event that BHA describes as crucial for building a strong national team.

Beyond player development, BHA is investing heavily in coaching education.

FIH Level One Coaching

From 24 to 26 January 2025, Botswana hosted the FIH Level One Coaching Course at Clifton College in Francistown in collaboration with the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Academy and the Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC).

The initiative brought together 15 passionate players, teachers and coaches from various regions across Botswana, as well as South Africa, demonstrating the sport’s growing regional influence.

The programme was led by Coach Moses Kagochi, an FIH Level 5-certified expert from the Netherlands.

“This initiative is a key step in aligning Botswana’s coaching standards with international best practices,” BHA stated, emphasising its role in strengthening the junior development pathway and supporting BNSC Vision 2028.

“This is just the beginning”

Participants engaged in theory lessons, practical demonstrations, and game analysis, ensuring that they gained both technical and strategic knowledge.

At the end of the three-day course, all 15 attendees earned their FIH Level One Coaching Certificates, a milestone that is expected to enhance grassroots hockey in the country.

“This is just the beginning,” BHA noted. “We are planning FIH Umpiring and Level Two Coaching Courses later in 2025 to continue this progress.”