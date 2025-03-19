6Series Taekwondo Championship Showcases Emerging Talent 

It featured athletes divided into three categories: Cadets (Under 14), Juniors (14-17), and Seniors (18+), with the Senior category attracting considerable attention for its fierce matchups

GAZETTE REPORTER

Notable victories at the 2024 edition of the 6Series Championship Final that was held at the University of Botswana Student Centre over the weekend came from Mompati Wantwa triumphing over Keeleng Baaleng in the Senior Male 2nd bracket and Karabo Kula over Tshepang Kooreng in the Senior Female category.

The Cadet division also showcased promising talent, with Buhle Itumeleng defeating Onnielwe Banyana in the Female Cadet bracket and Ronald Motseosi overcoming Kagiso Gasereng in the Male Cadet category.

The championship thus stood out as a testament to the rising star power in Botswana’s taekwondo scene. It brought together athletes from various age groups, all striving to elevate the sport in Botswana and push local talent to world-class level.

Legacy

It featured athletes divided into three categories: Cadets (Under 14), Juniors (14-17), and Seniors (18+), with the Senior category attracting considerable attention for its fierce matchups.

“This championship is not just about competition; it’s about building a legacy and fostering world-class athletes in Botswana,” said Tumelo Motshegare, spokesperson for the Botswana Taekwondo Federation (BTF), in an interview after the event.

“We saw amazing performances across all categories, and the energy in the Cadet bracket was especially infectious. It is clear that taekwondo in Botswana has a bright future ahead.”

Optimism

As the championship wrapped up, the atmosphere was filled with optimism for the future of taekwondo in the region. Motshegare spoke about the ongoing commitment to developing athletes for future international competitions.

“One of our main goals is to prepare our athletes for the African Zonal Games later this year in Mozambique,” he said. “It’s an exciting opportunity for them to test their skills on the continental stage.”

However, despite the excitement and promising performances, challenges persist. One notable concern is the issue of limited resources, particularly in terms of athlete equipment and financial support.

“The challenges are real …”

“The challenges are real, and we are actively seeking sponsors to help us cover these gaps,” Motshegare noted.

“Sponsorship will play a crucial role in ensuring the continued growth of taekwondo in Botswana, particularly as we prepare for the next 6Series tournament in June. Without this support, it is hard to take the sport to the next level.

“We are grateful to those who supported us, including our sponsors such as O3 Beverages, who provided water throughout the tournament. But we need more of that support to help take this sport to the international level.”

Gender disparity

In terms of participation, the championship saw a positive turnout, though the persistent gender disparity was apparent. Male athletes made up a significant majority of around 80 percent.

“We need to work towards encouraging more female participation in the sport,” Motshegare emphasised. “The future is bright, but it is important we ensure that genders are equally represented.

Post Views: 135