Vunani Women’s Sports Awards Slated for Saturday

Fourteen awards will be presented to trailblazing athletes and sports administrators, as well as to sports journalists across print, radio, photography and television for their outstanding contributions to the growth of women’s sports in Botswana over the past year

GAZETTE REPORTER

Sports minister Jacob Kelebeng will preside over the highly-anticipated third edition of the Vunani Annual Botswana Women Sports Awards that is due at Lekidi Football Centre in Gaborone on Saturday.

The awards will see 14 awards presented to trailblazing athletes and sports administrators, as well as to sports journalists across print, radio, photography and television in recognition of their contributions to the growth of women’s sports in Botswana in 2024.

The founder and CEO of Inside BW Women Sports, Kesego Kebelaele-Okie, has emphasised the broader mission of the awards. Inside BW Women Sports is organising the event.

Three special awards

“There will be three special awards given to corporate entities and individual sports enthusiasts who have dedicated their time and resources to gender parity in sports,” she said in an interview.

One of the special awards, the Champion for Equality Award, will recognise a local company that has integrated women’s sports into its strategic deliverables.

The awards have grown in prestige and financial backing, with local corporate sponsorship exceeding P525,000 this year. The headline sponsor, Vunani Fund Managers, has committed P200,000 annually to the event.

Dignitaries

Since its inception in 2023, the ceremony has become a highlight on Botswana’s sporting calendar, attracting top government officials and industry leaders.

Among the dignitaries expected to attend are the Minister of International Relations Phenyo Butale, the Minister of Local Government and Traditional Affairs Ketlhalefile Motshegwa, the Mayor of Gaborone Oarabile Motlaleng, as well as executives from Absa, FNBB, Btv, BFA, BNSC, BOMAID, and Exclusive Life Insurance.

Fierce competition

Some of Botswana’s most promising female athletes will vie for top honours in key categories. The Young Promising Athlete Award will see tennis sensation Malak Macheng face off against track star Sethunya Majama and chess prodigy Maya Otimile.

For Sportswoman of the Year, the nominees are Ekua Youri (tennis), Oratile Nowe (athletics), and Natalie Banda (chess). The He for She Champion category, which honours male allies in women’s sports, features Ofentse Bakwadi (karate), Collar Masimakoko (athletics), and Podungwane Lesole (chess).

The Umpire of the Year award is expected to be a particularly hotly contested category, with Gaone Poane (tennis), Dorothy Okatch (basketball), and Ritah Nthaga (tennis) all vying for the honour.

Gender parity

The Administrator of the Year award will have to be decided between Sharon Keakae (Special Olympics), Ounami Mhotsha (golf), and Tshegofatso Malepa (table tennis).

However, two major categories – Sportswoman with Disability of the Year and Coach of the Year – will not be awarded this year due to a lack of nominees.

As Botswana continues to make strides in elevating women’s sports, the Vunani Awards stand out as a testament to the progress and recognition that female athletes and their supporters are receiving.

The night promises to be both a celebration and a reminder of the work still ahead towards achieving gender parity in sports.