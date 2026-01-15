Botswana Chess Battle Heats Up

Top Open and Ladies players vie for National Team spots in FIDE-rated tournament

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Chess Federation (BCF) will host the 2026 National Team Selection Chess Championships (FIDE-rated) – the second qualifying stage – on January 24 at the University of Botswana in Gaborone. The competition will feature players who qualified from the first stage: the top 20 from the Open section and the top 18 from the Ladies section.

Key Players

The Open section qualifiers include Gaasite Sebetlela, Kgotlane Oratile, Magowe Thabang, Kitso Innocent Kgosietsile, CM Moakofi Notha, Kuda Bayani, CM Ndawana Mosenya, Kobe Gofaone Kobe, Mothusi Mogotsi Arnold, CM Thuso Mosutha, Mokwena Kingsley, Pudungwane Lesole, Phillime Thabo, CM Thuto Mpene, Nophaus Sole, AFM Motshabi Blessings, Monare Tshepo, Simon Bokamoso, Motshabi Boikobo, and Kao Chameya.

In the Ladies section, qualifiers include WIM Onkemetse Mendu Francis, Ndachipiwa April Kgomotso, WCM Maya Otimile, Bonno Ntlhale, WCM Mosweu Atang Amolemo, Tsotlhe Madingwane, Boitumelo Radikoro, Motlhako Kaone, Otimile Melissa, Rebatenne Boitshepo Rebatenne, WCM Moshoboro Laone Phoebe, Bonno Thandi, Gorata Mere, Dikwetla Eyane Niza, Moshoboro Adeola, Sekula Kayla One, Mogwera Omaatla, and WFM Francis Thapelo.

Competition Format

According to BCF spokesperson Goitsemodimo Makgatle, “The 2nd Qualifying Stage is extremely important for chess in Botswana. It provides a structured pathway for our top players to showcase their skills and compete at a high level. For aspiring players, it’s an opportunity to test themselves against the best in the country, gain experience in competitive play, and take a step closer to representing Botswana internationally.”

Makgatle added that the competition allows the federation to evaluate players not just on ratings, but on “performance under pressure, strategic thinking, and consistency over multiple rounds. By identifying the strongest players, we can prepare a National Team that is competitive internationally.”

Top eight players in both sections, determined by tie-breaks, will advance to the final stage. IM Providence Oatlhotse and WFM Natalie Banda, as the highest-rated players in the country, automatically secure spots on the National Team.

Final Stage

Makgatle concluded: “Players who reach the final stage gain recognition as some of the top chess talents in the country. They also get the chance to compete for a spot on the National Team, receive mentoring from higher-rated players, and improve their FIDE rating. Ultimately, it opens doors for international exposure and further development in their chess careers.”