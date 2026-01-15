Rollers Financial Woes Deepen

Several players consider leaving club amid unpaid salaries and ongoing financial uncertainty

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Township Rollers Football Club continues to grapple with financial instability, with several players now considering terminating their contracts due to months of unpaid salaries. The turmoil began after Sebata Consolidated Holdings (Pty) Ltd withdrew from all commercial and operational involvement with the club around May 2025.

Sources close to the matter confirmed that the last full salaries were paid to players in August 2025. Since then, the club has struggled to meet its financial obligations.

“To be honest we owe players and we haven’t been able to pay them salaries for a while now,” said interim secretary general Ofentse Mosekiemang.

Mosekiemang and the interim committee assumed leadership in mid-October 2025. Despite ongoing efforts to secure financial backers, the situation has yet to stabilize.

Contracts at Risk

The failure to pay salaries has prompted some players to explore leaving the club. According to Mosekiemang, about four players have formally expressed interest in terminating their contracts, while others have submitted letters demanding outstanding payments.

“We got into the office on mid October and since then we haven’t managed to pay full salaries,” he said. “The last time we managed to pay them something was on November and it was half salaries. December we didn’t pay them anything.”

Mosekiemang emphasized that the committee understands the players’ frustrations, noting that they too have financial obligations to meet. “We are not folding our arms as we are going around searching for financial backers,” he added.

Coaching Departure

The financial instability has also affected the club’s coaching staff. Former coach Srdan Zivojnov resigned in November and has since joined Black Lions, another FNB Premiership team.

The club remains under interim management as it seeks solutions, but the unresolved financial crisis raises concerns about the team’s competitiveness and ability to retain key talent moving forward.