Corral Torreira Calls for Time

New Centre Chiefs coach stresses patience, training and youth development as he begins his project in Mochudi

GAZETTE REPORTER

Miguel Corral Torreira has set a clear tone at Mochudi Centre Chiefs, insisting that patience and structured work on the training ground will define his tenure at one of Botswana’s most storied clubs.

Speaking after his appointment as head coach recently , the UEFA Pro Licence holder said time is essential if the team is to reach its potential. “I need time to better my players. I need training sessions,” Corral Torreira said. “My goal is to improve the young players and the team. Overall, my objective is to help Botswana players and Botswana football to improve.”

Squad Focus

The Spaniard indicated that his immediate attention will be on developing the current squad rather than making sweeping changes. While Centre Chiefs have already signed a striker, Corral Torreira suggested stability matters more than numbers. “The club signed a new striker, and I am happy with the squad,” he said. “As I said, I need more time to better my players. However, I’m happy with my players — it’s a good squad.”

Playing Style

Corral Torreira outlined a philosophy rooted in proactive football, but with clear limits. He said he favours an attacking approach built on possession, quick ball recovery and high pressing. “I like offensive football and good possession of the ball. We will try to recover the ball very fast and press high,” he said. “Finding the final third is very important for me.”

Still, he warned that style alone does not guarantee results. “You can have good possession, but if you don’t have a good defensive spirit, it’s difficult to win the game,” he said, highlighting the need for balance and discipline.

Club Challenge

The coach described his appointment as both an honour and a test. “It’s a big challenge, and I am proud to be here,” Corral Torreira said. “This year is going to be good for all of us. This is a very big club, and I am looking forward to starting the training sessions.”

He replaces Pontsho Moloi, who parted ways with Centre Chiefs earlier this year. Moloi joined the club in January 2025, overseeing a record of 13 wins, 13 draws and two defeats.

With expectations traditionally high at Centre Chiefs, Corral Torreira’s message has been consistent: progress will be measured not by haste, but by patience and work on the training ground.