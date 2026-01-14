FNB Kazungula Marathon Marks Fifth Year

Runners to cross iconic bridge into Zambia in expanded race lineup

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Preparations for the 5th edition of the FNB Kazungula Bridge Marathon (FNBKBM) are well underway, with organizers confident of delivering a well-organized event. Slated for Saturday, February 28, 2026, in the Chobe region of northern Botswana, the marathon has grown into a notable fixture on the country’s sporting calendar.

“Preparations are going very well and are at an advanced stage. Planning, stakeholder engagements, route confirmations, and operational logistics are progressing as scheduled. We are confident that we will deliver a well-organized and memorable edition of the FNB Kazungula Marathon. Remember this year it’s the 5th anniversary of the event,” said Marketing Director Losika Seboni.

Race Upgrades

This year, the event introduces adjusted race distances. The 5km race has been extended to 8km, and the 10km to 15km, ensuring that all participants have the opportunity to run across the iconic Kazungula Bridge. The bridge, connecting Botswana and Zambia, remains a signature feature of the marathon. Runners can also expect improved race-day experiences and enhanced post-race activities.

Safety First

Logistical and safety arrangements are firmly in place. The marathon will be supported by medical teams, traffic management services, and volunteers. Coordinated efforts with security agencies—including Botswana Defence Force, local police, wildlife authorities, and the fire brigade—aim to guarantee route control and emergency readiness throughout the event.

“Hydration stations will be strategically positioned along all routes, and medical support teams will be on standby throughout the race. Start times and race operations have been planned with weather conditions in mind, ensuring runner safety, adequate hydration, and quick medical response if required,” Seboni added.

Participation Strong

Interest in the marathon has been robust, with hotels and accommodations in Chobe filling up, signaling strong local and international participation. Registrations remain open until January 20, with runners able to sign up via the official registration portal at http://www.peaktiming.co.za.

Weekend Highlights

Beyond the races, participants and visitors can enjoy post-marathon events, including a silent disco boat cruise—adding a distinctive social and tourism dimension to the marathon weekend. The event features races across 42.2km, 21.1km, 15km, and 8km distances.

