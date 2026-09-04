Botswana Darts Finish Second

Botswana secured medals across every category at the Region 5 Darts Tournament, but the association says it will seek to improve on its second-place finish

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana finished second overall at the Region 5 Darts Tournament, securing medals across all categories in a performance that gave the country a strong showing at the regional competition.

Kagiso Kitso, secretary general of the Botswana Darts Association, said the association was grateful for the performance, although its ambition had been to finish first.

“We are grateful, even though we wanted to do better, that finish first,” Kitso said in a telephone interview.

Under 25

Botswana won a silver medal in the Under-25 closed team game, while Lame Poloka claimed silver in the closed singles and Rachel Moremi won bronze.

Thatayotlhe Robert also secured bronze.

In the open doubles, Poloka and Moremi finished in second position.

Veterans

The Veterans team won bronze in the closed team game, while Florah Chikwai and Moitshupi Seomile secured silver in the closed doubles.

Seomile also won silver in the singles competition.

Senior women

In the Senior women’s category, Keneilwe Kabanna and Boipelo Masimele won silver in the closed doubles, while the team claimed bronze in the team game.

Masimele finished second in the open singles.

Senior men

The Senior men’s team won bronze in the team game, while Kekhumo Karona and Mothusi Moakofi secured bronze in the closed doubles.

Kekhumo Karonda and Tshupo Ramotlhala won joint bronze medals in the closed singles, while Letlhogela Mosepele claimed silver.

Kitso said Botswana competed against strong sides during the tournament and would look to improve in future competitions.

“We played, the game that we lost we lost good sides,” he said. “The hope is to better next time.”

The Botswana Darts Association, in a statement, described the successful conclusion of the Region 5 Darts Tournament as “an important milestone for darts in the region.”

The association said the tournament brought together talented players, officials, supporters and stakeholders in a celebration of sporting excellence, friendship and regional unity.

It expressed gratitude to sponsors and partners whose support made the tournament possible, while also recognising volunteers and officials who worked on preparations, registration, match management and logistics.

The association also congratulated all participating players and teams, saying their talent, determination, sportsmanship and competitive spirit contributed to the success of the tournament.

It thanked spectators, supporters, families, associations and other stakeholders for supporting the players and contributing to the atmosphere throughout the tournament.

The association said the tournament was more than a competition, providing an opportunity to strengthen relationships, showcase talent, encourage participation and demonstrate the potential of darts as a growing sport in the region.

It said it would build on the tournament’s success by continuing to develop darts, create more opportunities for players and strengthen the sport across the region.

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