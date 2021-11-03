Botswana duo secures vital win for OCK

BONGANI MALUNGA

Botswana duo Kabelo Seakanyeng and Tumisang Orebonye have continued their solid start to the Botola Pro (Morocco Premier League) season after playing a crucial role as Olympique Club Khouribga (OCK) recorded their second league victory.

OCK won 2-1 against FUS Rabat to climb to the 9th spot on the log.

The much-needed victory brings a run of three successive draws to an end with the club now only four points from third spot on the log after eight rounds of league action. Seakanyeng and Orebonye combined to secure maximum points for their club in a game they seemed destined to lose.

The two sides went to the halftime interval with FUS Rabat leading by a single goal but

OCK came to secure all three points with Zahir Al Hashimi grabbing the equaliser and Orebonye netting the all important winner.

Seakanyeng provided an assist for his compatriot as the players continued to show their telepathic understanding on the pitch.

OCK will look to build on their weekend victory when they tackle defending champions and table toppers Wydad Casablanca tomorrow (Wednesday). Any positive result against the reigning champions would be a morale boost for the newly-promoted side.