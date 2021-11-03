Youri bags another title in Spain

She demonstrated that seeding does little to gauge the chances of one’s ability to win a tournament

BONGANI MALUNGA

Botswana tennis sensation Ekua Refilwe Youri emerged victorious at the 2021 J5 La Nucia (Trofeo Jr David Ferrer) tournament in Spain last week. The International Tennis Federation-recognised tournament is named in honour of Spanish tennis legend David Ferrer. It is an annual tournament.

Youri began the first round by eliminating Spanish player Adriana Jimenez Casado (6-4, 6-3). She eliminated another Spanish player in Tabatha Suarez (6-1, 6-4) in the second round. The quarter final match between Youri and yet another Spanish star, Meritxell Boix Molla, proved to be her first big test as she recorded a 4-6, 7-6, 6-2 score. Youri then sailed through the semi-final stage against Ksenija Rage of Latvia (6-2, 6-3).

The Barcelona-based star then defeated her British counterpart, Sarah Tatu, in the final. Youri triumphed after a 7-6, 6-7, 7-6 display on Spanish clay. Youri’s victory was even more impressive because she defied the odds by beating the number one ranked junior athlete in the competition.

The 16-year old Botswana star was the eight seeded (ranked) player in the competition but she managed to demonstrate that seeding does very little to gauge the chances of one’s ability to win a tournament. The J5 La Nucia title is her second major title this year, having won the Catalan Federation Tennis Open in March.