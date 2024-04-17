Botswana Motorsport Season Kicks Off with Thrilling First Round in Kopong 

Kagiso Stephens, PRO for Kalahari Cross Country Racing: “This is just the beginning. We are revving up for an epic season ahead.”

GAZETTE REPORTER

Racing enthusiasts were treated to a display of speed and skill when 35 riders in cars, bikes and quad bikes tore through the terrain when the first round of the Botswana Motorsport national cross country racing championship roared to life in Kopong over the weekend.

“This event was one of our best for the year,” said Kagiso Stephens, PRO for Kalahari Cross Country Racing which hosted the race. “The turnout exceeded our expectations, especially for a first-time event.”

Inclusion of a junior class, boasting 10 talented young athletes, underscored the commitment of the organisers to fostering talent and engaging the community.

Ace drivers

Spectators, electrified by the roaring engines and daring manoeuvres of the ace drivers, rallied around the racers with enthusiastic support.

“While challenges are inevitable, we had marshals on hand to ensure the safety of both spectators and competitors,” said Stephens. “We also made a determined effort to involve the local community, employing 15 individuals from Kopong and 25 from Gaborone.”

The symbiotic relationship between the racing organisation and the community was evident, with both parties benefitting from the event. “We’re thrilled to have contributed to the local economy and look forward to more collaboration in the future,” Stephens added.

Revving up

Looking ahead, the excitement shows no sign of abating. The ace drivers, scheduled for June 4th in Gaborone, promises to be another adrenaline-fuelled affair. Details will be communicated in due course, ensuring enthusiasts are kept on the edge of their seats.

Despite the overall success of the event, occasional challenges arose, among them unauthorised access to the racing route. However, the cooperation of villagers mitigated these issues, highlighting the strong bond between the organisers of the race and the community.

As the dust settles on an exhilarating weekend racing, the spirit of camaraderie and competition lingers in the air. Kalahari Cross Country Racing has set the bar high for the season, promising fans more thrills, spills and spins of unforgettable moments in more races to come.

In the words of Stephens, summing up: “This is just the beginning. We are revving up for an epic season ahead.”