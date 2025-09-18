Botswana Swimmers Break Records in Eswatini

Botswana swimmers set a new national points record and claimed 34 medals at the Zone IV Championships in Eswatini, but some caution that next year’s home event will test whether the team can turn progress into dominance

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Botswana swimmers returned from the just-ended Zone IV Championships in Eswatini with a historic performance, finishing fourth out of 12 countries and setting a new national record of 1,321 points.

The team collected 34 medals in total — six gold, 16 silver and 12 bronze.

Signs of Progress

According to Botswana Swimming Sports Association spokesperson Bokang Mokobi, the results marked progress compared to last year’s championships in Namibia, where the team finished fifth.

“We have done very well compared to the same competition last year,” he said in a telephone interview. “This is a bit of an improvement and it is very remarkable.”

Among the standout swimmers was debutant Jade Chilisa, who won three gold medals and set new championship records. “That shows we have good talent coming up,” Mokobi said.

Other highlights included Yun Suh Chang’s two gold medals, including a championship record in the 100m breaststroke, and Melodi Saleshando’s gold in the 50m backstroke, also a record-breaking swim.

Balancing Achievement and Ambition

While the team’s success was celebrated, some observers cautioned that expectations should be managed as Botswana prepares to host next year’s edition of the competition.

Mokobi, however, said the outing sets a solid foundation. “Every swimmer who went there came home with a personal best,” he noted. “We want to finish first as the hosts, not fourth.”

Looking to the Future

The association also has its eyes on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. Mokobi explained that regional competitions are crucial in preparing athletes for the global stage.

“We have realised that we have potential, and we won’t let any team defeat us,” he said. “We are proud of what they did in Eswatini.”