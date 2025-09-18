WASBO Concludes Strategy Retreat

WASBO has concluded a three-day strategy retreat ahead of its new strategy launch. The retreat drew participants from National Sports Associations, Women’s Commissions, WASBO regions, the media and partner institutions

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Women and Sports Botswana (WASBO) has wrapped up a three-day Strategy Retreat Workshop in Gaborone, held from 12 to 14 September 2025, as part of preparations for the launch of its new organisational strategy next month.

The retreat drew participants from National Sports Associations, Women’s Commissions, WASBO regions, the media, and partner institutions. Also present were representatives from the African Union Sports Council Region 5, the Ministry of Sport and Arts, the Botswana National Sports Commission, and the Botswana National Olympic Committee.

Road to a New Strategy

According to organisers, the workshop sought to translate broad ambitions into a clear roadmap for implementation. The first day focused on aligning participants around strategic priorities, followed by PESTEL and SWOT analyses to examine both internal and external factors.

The final day concentrated on WASBO’s operating blueprint, which included a Business Model Canvas, stakeholder analysis, value proposition, strategic pillars, a strategy map, and a draft strategy scorecard.

Turning Point

WASBO Chairperson Keenese Katisenge-Tizhani described the retreat as a significant moment. “This retreat has been a turning point,” she said in a telephone interview. “We leave with a united vision and a practical roadmap to advance equitable access, safety, participation, leadership and excellence for women and girls in sports across Botswana.”

Focus on Inclusion and Safeguarding

Three cross-cutting priorities emerged from the retreat: enhancing inclusion with a focus on women and girls of all abilities; responsibly using data and artificial intelligence to improve safeguarding and performance pathways; and strengthening collaboration across education, health, local government, the private sector, and the media.

Participants agreed on the need for a results-focused scorecard to measure progress. WASBO will now consolidate inputs into a draft strategy and scorecard, which will be shared with stakeholders for validation before the formal launch in October.

Katisenge-Tizhani said she was encouraged by the contributions made. “The energy and collaboration in the room give us confidence that we will move together and deliver lasting impact,” she said.