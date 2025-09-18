Tebogo’s Honour Sparks Debate

A false start disqualified Letsile Tebogo from the World Championships 100m final, sparking debate over whether a Bank of Botswana commemorative note in his honour came at the wrong time

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Letsile Tebogo’s World Championships took a dramatic turn on Sunday when he was disqualified from the men’s 100m final in Tokyo after a false start.

While the mistake dominated headlines, debate has grown around whether the recognition he received just before the championships added untimely pressure on the Olympic champion.

Disruption Concerns

A day before the competition began, the Bank of Botswana unveiled a commemorative P50 note bearing Tebogo’s image as part of its golden jubilee celebrations. The tribute was widely welcomed by the public but has raised questions among sports experts.

According to sports psychologist and Associate Professor Tshepang Tshube of the University of Kentucky, the timing could have been disruptive.

“Everything that happens in the build-up and during games affects athletes’ mental state,” Tshube said in a telephone interview.

Honour or Distraction?

“The commemorative P50 note is a great honour and a great idea, but the timing coincides with a period when athletes should be focused on the games with minimal distraction,” Tshube noted.

In his view, the issue was not the recognition itself but the demand it placed on Tebogo at the wrong moment. “Any major thing that occurs that can be avoided should be avoided,” he said. “For example, if athletes are told they will get a million pula before a competition, they spend a lot of time trying to process that. The same applies to this note.”

The Weight of Expectation

Tshube explained that elite performance depends on “task-relevant attention,” meaning athletes should focus solely on competition. “But the note adds task-irrelevant attention. Some athletes may take longer to process it than others,” he said.

He added that social media commentary, public pride, and international attention amplify the pressure athletes already place on themselves. “The note adds to a lot of pressure the athlete is managing,” Tshube said.

Looking Ahead

Despite the 100m setback, Tebogo’s championships are not over. He begins his 200m campaign today (Wednesday), an event where he remains a favourite.

Tshube expressed hope that the sprinter can regroup quickly: “Let’s hope Tebogo recovers and is ready for the 200m. I hope the coach and the team will work hard to help him recover.”